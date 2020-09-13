Glenn M. Katayama
On Friday, November 6, 2019, Glenn M. Katayama, devoted father, loving son, and loyal brother, passed away at the age of 63.
Glenn was born the second child of Mits and Kazzie on October 10, 1955.
He graduated locally in Seattle from Franklin High and the University of Washington.
Glenn will always be remembered as generous, friendly, fun-loving, and family-oriented, and he would be the first to give you the shirt off his back, or the last dollar in his pocket.
Glenn had many passions. He loved going to garage sales, playing with his dogs, collecting artwork, and spending time with family and friends.
He was also often seen bidding at auctions, or winning poker tournaments!
His good nature, quick wit, and loud, infectious laugh are all indelible in our memories.
Glenn was preceded in death by his father Mits, in 2014, and survived by his loving daughter Sara, mother Kazzie, and two brothers, Mark (Jan) and Stevan.
He also leaves his three favorite aunties, Nobie, Mako, and Minkie, and many close cousins, nephews, and nieces.
Glenn, you will be dearly missed.
Take care of dad.
A private family service has been held. Guest Book: www.Legacy.com