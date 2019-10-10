|
Glenn S. "Bud" Buffum
Glenn Buffum was born on October 29, 1924, in Bellevue, Washington, and passed away on October 7, 2019. Bud was the third son of M.E. Buffum and Edith Buffum. He graduated from Roosevelt High School and joined the US Army Air Corp where he proudly served our country in the South Pacific. Upon returning from duty he attended the University of Washington and married Phyllis Benson. Bud spent his career working for Convoy Company. Bud enjoyed golfing and morning workouts with the gang at the gym. Phyl and Bud spent time at Lake Phillips, camping with the travel trailer and a few trips to other countries.
In addition to multiple nieces and nephews, Bud is survived by his loving wife as well as their three sons; Randy (Thornton, CO), Kevin (Everett, WA), and Don (Starkville, MS), daughters-in-laws Cyndi and Kim, grandchildren Lindsay Bansal (Karan), Megan Bunniran (Charles), Joel Buffum (Chelsea), Taylor Buffum, Keeton Buffum and great grandson Greyson Bunniran. The family will not be holding a service at this time and asks that any donations be made to the .
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019