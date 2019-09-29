|
Glorene Stevick
Glorene Stevick certainly enjoyed her life. She was an accomplished student, violinist, and librarian and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Ever warm and gentle, the only thing she loved more than books and cherry blossoms was her family.
She was one month shy of her 90th birthday when she passed on September 25, 2019.
An only child, Glorene Fraser was born in Kansas City, Missouri, to Simon and Leota Fraser on Oct. 29, 1929. "That is the day the stock market crashed, but it wasn't my fault," she'd often say. Subtle humor served her well in life.
She grew up in Tulsa, a child of the Great Depression. She quickly learned that books she couldn't afford to buy she'd find at the public library, her home away from home and favorite destination throughout her life. No matter where she lived, there was always a tall stack of library books nearby. She was a true lifelong friend of libraries as a patron and volunteer, particularly the Bellevue Library.
Glorene graduated at age 16 from Tulsa's Central High, performing often in the school's orchestra and drama productions. She learned to play the violin at an early age and became part of the Oklahoma and Arkansas state symphonies.
At Tulsa University, she received bachelor degrees in English and radio production earning membership into Phi Beta Kappa, academic honor society. The following year, she received a master's degree in English.
At college, she met Robert Stevick. He gave her advice for her master's thesis, and she became a lot more interested in the young scholar from Joplin, Missouri, than John Donne, the 17th Century English poet she was writing about.
When Robert was drafted into the Army to serve in the Korean War, Glorene did her best to follow him. She took a civilian job as a librarian at a military base in Tokyo, a city 6,300 miles from her hometown. She fell in love with Robert, and Japan for its gardens and culture. The couple married in Japan on April 25, 1952 in a modest ceremony before an altar banked with traditional cherry blossoms. He was 24 and she was 22.
After the war, they rented a third-floor apartment in Madison near the University of Wisconsin campus. She earned her second master's degree in library science and Robert finished his doctorate in English and became a professor.
They had two children, Lisa and Eric, and continued to be an adventuresome pair.
Robert taught at universities in Fresno, California, and Kingston, Jamaica, before joining the faculty at the University of Washington where he retired at age 75. In 1968, when their children were 9 and 11, the family spent a year abroad, including nine months in Sydney, Australia, after Robert was awarded a Fulbright grant.
They bought land in Bellevue in the early 1960s and drew up plans for what would become their home of more than 50 years. The building design and garden reflected their affinity for Japanese architecture and landscaping. The joy was in the slow process of piecing things together one stone, one vine maple and one azalea at a time, as their budget would allow. Together, they created a winding stream that flowed from a spring through their property. With a seedling given to them from the bank that granted them their first loan, they grew one of the tallest Redwoods in Bellevue. It thrives today alongside the stream.
Glorene had many circles of friends through the years, perhaps her closest an exercise group that she met with and continued with into her mid 80s.
Robert and Glorene Stevick were married for 66 years. He died in September of 2018 at the age of 90. She moved to Everett after his death and enjoyed watching the seasons change from her second-story window. She always looked forward to visits from her family who loved her dearly.
Glorene Stevick is survived by her daughter, Lisa Carlson (Doug) of Moscow, Idaho; son, Eric Stevick (Donna) of Marysville; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She chose not to have a memorial service, but would be pleased by remembrances made to programs supporting libraries.
