Gloria A. Moses



November 7, 1938-March 13, 2019



Gloria died peacefully in Rancho Mirage, CA, surrounded by family and beloved caregiver, Marty.



Gloria was born in Berkeley, CA. Strong, willful, loving and passionate.



As a young girl, she learned that success required hard work, dedication, and a can't quit spirit that carried through her time at Cal Berkeley and propelled her into the male dominated financial world. Determined to shatter the glass ceiling, Gloria excelled and won numerous awards, including being honored as one of the Top 100 (48th) Woman Financial Advisors. She retired from Morgan Stanley as a Senior Vice President/Corporate Client Director.



Her home which she shared with the love of her life David Moses (deceased February 14, 2018) and husband of 43 years, was filled with colorful, whimsical, beautiful art and other pieces of wonder. Their home was filled with laughter, love, friends, fine wine and canine friends that roamed their yards through the years. They traveled extensively. Gloria loved theater and was a board member of ACT Theater in Seattle.



Gloria is survived by her children, Pamela (Lee) Pullman, Jeff Hayden, stepchildren, Ken and Sheri Moses; grandchildren Hart Pullman, Shelby and Mitchell Moses; and her sister Susan Kolb.



A private service was held March 17, 2019 at Forest Lawn in Cathedral City, CA.