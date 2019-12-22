|
|
Gloria Aida Taylor
Gloria Taylor died peacefully in her Seattle home on December 16, 2019, from the late stages of Alzheimer's disease. She was the widow of Warren Eugene ("Gene") Taylor.
A force of intelligence and radiance, she was beautiful, witty, elegant, giving, graceful, and hardworking and generous to her family and community.
Born in West New York, New Jersey, she was raised by Italian immigrant parents in Danbury Connecticut. (But she liked to tease and say she was French after falling in love with Paris.)
In 1941, she moved with her mother to Ojai, California, where she spent many years of her life. Ojai always remained a place dear to her heart.
In 1969, she married Gene Taylor, and brought her family to Seattle, where he was a rising star at the John F. Sullivan Company, later attaining the pinnacle of his field as CEO and Chairman of Sullivan Pane. Throughout his career, she was truly "the woman behind the man," a proud and relentless supporter of his drive and accomplishments.
A devoted mother who fiercely looked out for her children, she also cultivated her passions as a sculptor, a painter, an accomplished classical pianist, a voracious reader, and had wide-ranging creative skills from interior design to landscape design to artistic pursuits of all kinds, including executive producing three independent films. She loved fishing and crabbing in the San Juan Islands. She was a gourmet cook, and later studied cooking in France to foster her love of the culinary arts. She also made her own wine with a wine group, devoting herself to becoming a knowledgeable wine connoisseur. She was a Renaissance woman in the truest sense.
From a young age, she was an avid equestrian. She always had an interest in hunter/jumpers. In 1979, she bought a mare in an estate sale, that, unbeknownst to many, including herself, was in foal, and sired by Table Run, which was a prominent Washington State race horse pedigree in the 1970s.
So began her new love and business that both she and her husband enjoyed. Having built a gentleman's farm in Issaquah, Washington, in 1977, she expanded Fox Hill Farm into a 20-acre market-breeding horse farm, embarking on a successful career as a breeder of thoroughbred race horses. The farm had a stable of over 45 thoroughbreds and a racing stable that ran at Long Acres. In 1983, after only five years in the business, Gloria won the coveted Breeder Association Award for the highest-priced yearling in the annual sale.
Gloria and Gene Taylor were avid philanthropists, donating to various organizations and underwriting many benefits, including the Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center, which helped people with disabilities. She also gave generously to FareStart, an organization she was passionate about.
In 1986, Gene and Gloria started their own brokerage firm, Taylor Reinsurance, where Gloria served as Vice President. Several years later, they sold the company to Aon Corp.
She was married to Gene for more than 33 years when he passed away in late 2002 of complications from Alzheimer's disease. They had a loving marriage full of family, adventure and accomplishments.
Having lost her daughter Melissa Carter in 2001, she is survived by her three children, Charmaine Hartshorne, Charles Goodwin, and Amanda Goodwin and many grandchildren and great grandchildren and her pug Sophie. She cherished all her animals.
Gloria Aida Taylor was a lady of magnitude and she will be greatly, dearly missed.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 22, 2019