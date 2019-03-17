Home

Gloria Annie Clifton, age 95, of Burien, Washington, passed away March 9, 2019, in Highline Hospital, after a short illness. She was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada on July 28, 1923. Gloria graduated from Highline High School. She was married to Arthur Valentine Clifton on March 13, 1945. Gloria had a long career in the Purchasing Department of the University of Washington. She was a long-time member of Green Lake Presbyterian Church. She loved taking pictures of family, friends, and beautiful sights around her beloved Pacific Northwest. She was active in Bible Studies in her retirement residence, and in her church. She left a legacy of unconditional love and enduring faith.

She is survived by son John Arthur Clifton, Seattle, Wash., and daughter Valerie May Clifton Cheng(Pasadena, Ca.)..and her brother Kenneth Hanson (La Crescenta, Ca., and nephew John-Paul Hanson. Grandchildren are Elisabeth Anne Borgstede, Michelle Ruth York, Marcus John Clifton, Rachel LorYi Cheng, Daniel TenLi Cheng, Jennifer McCombs, and Rachel McCormack. In addition, there are ten great-grandchildren, with her first great-great-grandchild on the way.

Funeral arrangements will be

held at 12 PM on Friday, March 22,

2019, at Yarington's/White Center Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at yaringtons.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019
