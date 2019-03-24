Gloria Charlene Peters



Gloria Van Mourik Peters passed away in Normandy Park on March 6, 2019 after suffering from dementia and the affects of almost 94 years of energetic caring and ever-withstanding love, support, and devotion to family and friends.



Growing up as the older sister in a first-generation immigrant family from Holland, Gloria was a constant right-hand for both her carpenter father and homemaker mother. She graduated in 1943 from Roosevelt High School and after several years of working at Kenkman's Cookie Factory, she began to work at Manning's, a downtown lunch counter where she met and fell in love with Arthur Peters who had just completed service in the US Navy at the close of WWII. Arthur and Gloria were married on September 17, 1947. Art returned to service for the Korean conflict shortly after Gloria gave birth to their son Rodney in Seattle. Gloria supported Art in his growing career while giving birth in 1956 to a daughter, Connie, and working as a school cook in the Highline School District. In 1975, she joined Art when he opened his own diesel machine shop, Art's Diesel Service, administering all details from tax preparation to office administration.



She was a woman of innumerable artistic talents and she shared them in many ways. Whether it was sewing, cake decorating, all forms of needlework, or stained glass artistry - somehow Gloria learned to master each, and always found a way to gift her creations to needy recipients. Even within this past year, bags of knit baby hats went off to Seattle Children's Hospital, and beautiful scarves to a local shelter. And of course, family homes all contain Gloria's handiwork.



Gloria is survived by her son Rodney, daughter Connie Davolt (Steven); grandchildren Christopher, Keri Keefe (Adam), Michael Davolt (Bonny), Meghan Davolt; and many loving great-grandchildren. As difficult as the symptoms of dementia were, Gloria always recognized family and loved each and every one deeply.



A celebration of Gloria's life



will be held at 2:00 pm at



John Knox Presbyterian Church



in Normandy Park followed



by a reception at the



Puget Sound Skills Center



on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.



Remembrances may be made to Seattle Children's Hospital or Highline Medical Center. Gloria served in the Navy Reserves 1949-51 and will be interred at Tahoma National Ceremony.