Gloria Clark
Gloria Clark passed away on February 5, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born to Jennie and "Baldy" Moschetti in Brookside, Coloroado on August 18, 1928. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who lived for her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Leonard Clark Jr., her two children Michael (Melynn) Clark, Virginia (John) Thorson and 2 grandchildren, Kristina And Jeffrey Thorson. Her generosity and fun loving personality will be greatly missed.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020