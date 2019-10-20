|
Gloria Geisert Burch
Gloria was born in Seattle, Washington, in 1926 to Otto Geisert and Edith J. Weber. She had fond memories of her childhood, even though it was during the depression. She was the oldest of four children, but outlived her brother Otto Geisert and sisters Marlene Howery and Elsbeth Jacobson. She attended McDonald and Maple Leaf elementary schools, graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1943, and attended the annual class alumni luncheons in her later years in Seattle. She attended the University of Washington, joined the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, and was elected to the Zeta Phi Eta speech honorary. She moved 26 times during her lifetime, the last one to Mirabella Seattle where she passed away on September 15, 2019.
Gloria loved life and lived it to the fullest. She studied piano for eight years. She enjoyed water and snow skiing, hiking, tennis, and golf. She served on Ski Patrol and was a ski instructor at Stevens Pass. She was also a staff fashion model for the Bon Marche for several years and went on to be a travel agent. She loved to dance and was a world traveler. She was a single, divorced mom when she met and married her soulmate, William E. Burch, in 1968. They enjoyed almost 45 years together before he passed away. They each had three children from previous marriages and blended his three daughters and her two sons and daughter into one family. It was a challenge, but they shared many happy holidays and summer vacations together. She was blessed with the love and support she received from them throughout the rest of her life. Gloria was an organizer and leader and served as chairman of several boards and committees in her communities.
She is survived by children Taylor Collings (Anita), Rory Farrow (George), and Patrick Burch, as well her three stepdaughters, Kathleen Corbett, Peisha McPhee, and Mary Burch, six grandchildren (Genevieve, Evan, Adriana, Zach, Katharine, Daniel), four great granddaughters (Amalia, Zoe, Vivian, Alyce), three great grandsons (William, Eamon, James), and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019