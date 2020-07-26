Gloria Grady



All of the "ladies who lunch" will miss Gloria terribly, as well the ladies who bowled and the ladies who visited all the casinos in WA. Gloria could tell jokes with flair. She could knit anything and baked a different cake for every occasion. She could talk and entertain every person she met. She faithfully followed her beloved Seahawks on television.



Gloria was born to Theodore and Erida Weber on August 16, 1936, in Pasco, WA while her father worked on the construction of the Grand Collie Dam. Elementary school was at West Queen Anne. At age 11 the family moved to Cle Elum. After a few years the family moved back to Seattle and Gloria graduated from Roosevelt HS in 1954.



Gloria attended the U of WA for 2 years in Business Administration and worked at the Edmond Meany Coffee Shop on the Ave.



She met Richard (Dick) Grady at a dance in April of '57 and they were married in September of '58. Like many newlywed couples of that time, they moved into a furnished apartment. Two years after they married, they bought their first and only house in the Cascade neighborhood of Renton and lived there until this day. Gloria had secretarial and bookkeeping jobs while raising their son, Cameron, who was born in 1967. Gloria participated in neighborhood activities and sports throughout Cameron's life. You could tell Gloria was in the stands by the sounds of her very loud cow bell.



Joining Dick at locations for his Boeing job in the AOG (Airplane on the Ground) unit, allowed Gloria to see the world: France, Holland, Germany, Italy, India, Hong Kong, and the Grand Cayman Islands. All the while knowing that her mother (Rita) was taking wonderful care of Cameron back home. Her stories of misadventures in foreign places were hilarious.



Dick retired from Boeing in 1994. So to avoid too much togetherness in retirement, Gloria went to work for JPCPA for 18 years. Gloria knew almost everyone in Renton and was able to keep in touch with them as the receptionist at a local neighborhood firm.



Gloria passed away after battling cancer. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Dick, her son Cameron (52) of Renton, her brother Richard Weber of Whidby Island, his daughters Sandra (Tom) Cronin of McMinnville, Oregon, and Margaret Weber of Encampment, Wyoming.



