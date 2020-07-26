Gloria Ireland Jensen
Gloria Ireland Jensen of Seattle, Wa passed away peacefully in her sleep July 18, 2020 at the age of 96.
Gloria was born in Seaside, Oregon on November 1, 1923, and moved to Seattle, Wa. where she lived and raised her family. While she and her husband Ralph loved Seattle, they also spent much of their time at their beloved beach home on Vashon Island, Wa.
While her first act was devoted to being a loving and dedicated wife and mom, her second act brought extensive travel, a true love for all sports, especially baseball and basketball, and fancied herself quite the wine connoisseur hosting weekly wine tasting parties for her friends, for which she had many. She had a passion for travel, visiting over 25 countries and driving across the United States several times with her second husband, Harry. Of her travels, and second to her family, she often said they were some of the happiest memories of her life. She was a voracious reader, reading three to four books a week, and a lifelong dog lover.
Gloria was preceded in death by first husband, Ralph Ireland and second husband, Harry Jensen, and beloved stepdaughter, Dodie Potas (Ron). Also leaves behind daughter, Janice Clayton (partner Boyd Vanderleest) and beloved granddaughter, Tracy Ogden. Also, 5 step grandchildren, Rachelle, Natalie, Kim, Rusty, and Paige, whom she adored.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending donations to Washington Talking Books and Braille Library, https://www.wtbbl.org/
Please sign Gloria's online
Guest Book at www.legacy.com