Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Chapman Morrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Jean Chapman Morrow

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gloria Jean Chapman Morrow Obituary
Gloria Jean Chapman Morrow

Gloria Morrow, age 87, died January 22, 2019, surrounded by her family on Whidbey Island, WA. She was born in Snoqualmie, WA on May, 15, 1931, the only child of Esther Quail Chapman and Frank M. Chapman. Gloria was a graduate of Ballard High School and the University of Washington. Go Huskies! She was a teacher at Denny Junior High in Seattle and Wy'east Middle School in Vancouver, WA.

Gloria is survived by her daughters: Dawn-L Gossard (Jim) of Plano, TX, Anne Morrow of Vancouver, WA, Alyson Carbary of Clinton, WA and Leslie Sinclair (Jay) of Clinton, WA; her grandchildren, Chelsea Carbary of Issaquah, WA, Julia M. Gossard of Logan, UT, and Jordan Sinclair (Emma) of Marysville, WA; and great-grandson son, Easton Chapman Boyd of Issaquah, WA. She was preceded in death by her son, Clay Franklin Morrow; and her husband, Don A. Morrow.

A celebration of Gloria's life will

be held on Saturday, March 16th,

2:00 p.m. at the Unitarian

Universalist Church of Vancouver,

4505 E 18th St., Vancouver, WA. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Seattle Children's Hospital, WhidbeyHealth Hospice, or the ACLU.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.