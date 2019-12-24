|
Gloria Jean Scott
Gloria Jean Scott passed peacefully away in her home in Lynnwood under the tender loving care of Fairwinds Brighten Court and Hospice December 15, 2019, at the age of 91, after years of battling breast cancer. Born April 21, 1928 in Everett, WA. Gloria was an only child of Herbert Eugene & Helena Perescovia Eckstrom. Raised only by her mother, she was boarded out during the week, seeing her mother on weekends. She graduated from West Seattle High School in 1945.
Married to John Allen Scott, over 40 years together, they had 3 children, John, Susan, and Chris, living in a wonderful Green Lake home on Latona. She started working for the Seattle School District at F. A. McDonald on the playground, retiring as an Administrative Secretary, after 30 years, from Viewlands Elementary.
After Allen's passing in 1996, she purchased a townhome in Federal Way, before moving into assisted living in 2014.
Gloria is survived by her children, John Allen Scott Jr., wife Debby; Susan Charles; and Christopher Scott, wife Lyn. Nine grandchildren, Andrew, Lindsay, Matthew, Tyler, Ryan, Hannah, Molly, Stuart, and Ainsley; Great grandchildren, Harrison, Skylar, Sawyer and Waylon.
Graveside services will be at Evergreen Washelli in Seattle Friday, December 27, 2019, 1 PM
Memorials may be given in her honor to any VA or Children's Hospital.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 24, 2019