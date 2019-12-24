Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home
11111 Aurora Ave N
SEATTLE, WA 98133
(206) 362-5200
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Evergreen Washelli
Seattle , WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Jean Scott


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Jean Scott Obituary
Gloria Jean Scott

Gloria Jean Scott passed peacefully away in her home in Lynnwood under the tender loving care of Fairwinds Brighten Court and Hospice December 15, 2019, at the age of 91, after years of battling breast cancer. Born April 21, 1928 in Everett, WA. Gloria was an only child of Herbert Eugene & Helena Perescovia Eckstrom. Raised only by her mother, she was boarded out during the week, seeing her mother on weekends. She graduated from West Seattle High School in 1945.

Married to John Allen Scott, over 40 years together, they had 3 children, John, Susan, and Chris, living in a wonderful Green Lake home on Latona. She started working for the Seattle School District at F. A. McDonald on the playground, retiring as an Administrative Secretary, after 30 years, from Viewlands Elementary.

After Allen's passing in 1996, she purchased a townhome in Federal Way, before moving into assisted living in 2014.

Gloria is survived by her children, John Allen Scott Jr., wife Debby; Susan Charles; and Christopher Scott, wife Lyn. Nine grandchildren, Andrew, Lindsay, Matthew, Tyler, Ryan, Hannah, Molly, Stuart, and Ainsley; Great grandchildren, Harrison, Skylar, Sawyer and Waylon.

Graveside services will be at Evergreen Washelli in Seattle Friday, December 27, 2019, 1 PM

Memorials may be given in her honor to any VA or Children's Hospital.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -