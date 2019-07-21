Gloria Jean Yowa



Gloria Jean (Allen) Yowa, age 84, of Bellevue, Washington, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019. Gloria, formerly residing in Lansing, Michigan, was born March 24, 1935 in Columbia, Tennessee, the only child of James and Louwille Delighter Baugus. The family moved to Lansing, Michigan that same year. She attended Sexton High School, and obtained a Master's degree in Education at Michigan State University. Gloria taught third grade for many years.



While at Michigan State, Gloria met, then married, Robert E. Allen Jr. in 1957. They were blessed with 3 children: Crystal Michelle Allen (DeFrantz), Robert Edwin Allen III, and Charity Lou James Allen (Elkins).



Gloria was an active member of the Friendship Baptist Church in Lansing. She began attending St. John's Episcopal Church in Bellevue, Washington, after she moved to Washington State in 2001, to be near her younger children and grandchildren. Along with Bible Study, she enjoyed bowling when younger, then playing Bridge and going on bus tours with her fellow seniors. Gloria also loved family gatherings, eating out with family and friends, and going on car rides to explore her surroundings.



Gloria is survived by her three children: Crystal DeFrantz, Robert E. Allen III (Connie), Charity Elkins (Paul), and grandchildren: Marcus DeFrantz (Chandia), Terry Moran (Caprial), David Woodward, Michael Allen, Melissa Elkins, Angelique Elkins and Kennedy Elkins, along with a host of cousins and friends.



Gloria will be interred at Sunset Hills Memorial Park, Bellevue, Washington. Published in The Seattle Times on July 21, 2019