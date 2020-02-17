Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
VFW Hall on Mercer Island
Gloria Kistler Rand Obituary
Gloria Kistler Rand

Born in San Francisco, California on November 8, 1925. Daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Roy Kistler. Attended Laurelhurst Grade School, Roosevelt High School, and U of W. Worked as a fashion copy writer 1946 to 1948. Married Ted Rand, artist and illustrator, May 1, 1948. Mother of Theresa Rand and Martin L. Rand. Grandmother of Sierra Schaller, Luke Schaller, and Roy Rand. Author of children's books. Member of Author's Guild, Bellevue Club, and Woman's University Club. Loved and greatly appreciated her husband, her children, her grandchildren, and her privileged life.

Note: Our mother Gloria wrote this herself. She also wanted a party so a celebration of her life will be held May 17 from

1:00-4:00 PM at the

VFW Hall on Mercer Island.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 17, 2020
