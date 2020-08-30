Gloria Marilyn Brasch



After a 95 year lifetime, Gloria passed away on August 17, 2020. She is survived by sons Craig (Marianne), Robert (Cynthia), Eric (Char), daughter Marilyn, grandchildren Jenna (Mike), Kendall (Kyle), Jennifer, Steven, Emily, and great grandsons Alexander, Gabriel, Christian, Kallum & Krew.



She was born September 23, 1924 in Seal Beach, California and enjoyed swimming and various sports with her sisters and friends throughout her childhood. Gloria worked on the steamship S.S. Catalina and then as a stewardess with United Airlines when she met her future husband, Donald.



Enjoying a 65 year marriage with Don, their interests included sailing, golf, and helping organizations to serve holiday meals to those in need. Gloria loved music and enjoyed listening to Perry Como & Tony Bennett. She and Don loved traveling to jazz festivals whenever they could. She also looked forward to decorating the home for the holidays and watching a Seahawks or Mariners game with family as well.



We remember Gloria for her kindness and sense of humor and as a wonderfully caring and loving mother who was always so supportive and there for us. She and Don instilled in us our sense of family values and ethics that we are all proud of and grateful for.



We love you forever, Mom!



