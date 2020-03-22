Home

Gloria Rae Knaphus

Gloria Rae Knaphus

Gloria Rae (Kukko) Knaphus passed away March 10, 2020, at age 83. She was born on March 4, 1937, and raised in Brainerd, MN. Soon after she moved to Seattle Gloria met and married Per M. Knaphus. They were married for over 61 years.

Gloria loved traveling, dancing, playing cards, gardening and volunteering for the food bank. She leaves behind her husband Per; children Steve Knaphus, Roger Knaphus, Vicki (Knaphus) Nunn and son-in-law Jeff Nunn; grandchildren Ashley Nunn and Eric Nunn.

She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 22, 2020
