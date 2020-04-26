Home

Beck's Tribute Center
405 5TH AVE S
EDMONDS, WA 98020
(425) 771-1234
Gloria Ruth Priebe

(Ne;e Perkins), age 85, passed away at her home in Edmonds on April 17, 2020. She is survived by her daughters; Lynette Schonhoff and Laurene Johnson (Craig), loving grandchildren; Alex and Jessica Stefansson, Ruth Hunt and Christopher Johnson, great-grandsons; Jack and Holden Stefansson, and her longtime companion Malcolm Clarke, whom she dearly loved. Gloria will be mourned, missed and loved to the moon and back forever and ever. A fiesta in celebration of her life well-lived and her love of Mexican food will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PAWS.

www.BecksFuneralHome.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020
