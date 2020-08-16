Godfrey Lee Bass



Godfrey was born October 31, 1945 to David Bass and Jewel Aversa Ewing of Oklahoma City. The family have five children with one other brother David Bass and three sisters Aversa Green, Valrie Galloway, Marvene Taylor. Buster Attended school Central high school in Oklahoma City home of the Cardinal's; he played sports basketball and Baseball. His extended education to two different universities. He was married to the love of his life Jeannette Hamilton. They then moved to Alaska and had their only son Stanley Bass. Working for Northwest Airlines for 37 years Godfrey provided for his family with many trips and fantastic memories. Godfrey also enjoyed R.V. camping and spending time with family and friends.



Godfrey and Jeanette Bass where married 51 years wonderful years.



The Bass family would like to send our thank you to family and friends to that have expressed their deepest gratitude and appreciation for their acts of kindness and prayer support during this difficult time.



