Goldie Cohen Tobin was born in Alberta, Canada, the daughter of Benjamin and Dora Cohen. She passed away peacefully at home at the age of 92 on August 4, 2020, surrounded by her family.



Goldie grew up in the small town of Czar, Alberta where she graduated high school from its four-room school house. As a teenager she helped her father run his general store, The Czar Mercantile. She attended McTavish Business College in Edmonton, and came to Seattle in the early 1950's, first working as an executive secretary for a shipping company. There she met her husband of 52 years, the late Stanley Tobin. Later they moved to Bellevue where they raised their three children.



Goldie loved the arts, and was a passionate supporter of Seattle area cultural institutions. In 1982 she became a docent at the Bellevue Arts Museum, where she volunteered for over 30 years. In her fifties she began to study calligraphy, fell in love with the craft, and later started a very successful calligraphy business, The Inkworks, through which she created elegant invitations for special occasions. She completed her last calligraphy project when she was 90 years old.



Goldie loved hiking, skiing, and enjoying the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest with her friends and family. She also loved to travel and she explored the entire world, taking many trips with her husband, children and friends. She was also a popular teacher of calligraphy and paper crafts on many cruise ships.



Most of all Goldie was a devoted wife and mother who cherished her family. Goldie is survived by her brother and sisters Beatrice Wolf, Lila and Joseph Greengard; children Brian (Vance Burke), David, Marcy (Daniel Katz); grandchildren Stephen and Jeffrey; great-grandchild Zelda Beatrice. She is predeceased by her brother Manly Cohen and her beloved husband.



Due to COVID-19, there will not be a memorial service. The family will have a celebration in Goldie's honor at a later time.



We thank Goldie's wonderful caregivers, Sofia and Jane, for their loving kindness and support during her final days.



Remembrances may be made to Jewish Family Service or Kline Galland Hospice.



