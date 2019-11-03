|
Goldie Tobin Feinberg
It is with great sadness that the family of Goldie Tobin Feinberg announces her passing on October 21, 2019 at age 98 in Seattle. Goldie was born in Portland, OR. Her parents were Harry Tobin and Bella Mermelstein Tobin. She graduated from Grant High School in Portland and then worked as a clerk for the army during World War II. Later in life she worked at Boeing Computer Services and Flight Test, retiring in 1986. After her marriage to Isadore Feinberg in 1944, she moved to Marysville, California and eventually settled in Seattle. With few acquaintances in Seattle, Goldie joined many different Jewish organizations and was an active volunteer. These included City of Hope, Hadassah, Mizrachi Women, and the Bikur Cholim Women's Club. Goldie loved entertaining and hosted many parties and was described as the "Perle Mesta" of Seattle. As an only child, she was good at making friends. She always made newcomers feel welcome. She was also a member of many different social clubs where she made life long friends.
After retirement she became a world traveler and visited six continents. Even in her 90's she made an annual trip to Israel to visit her daughter's family. Quite adventurous, she went rafting on the Colorado River in her 60's.
Goldie is predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, Isadore Feinberg. She is survived by her devoted children, Marleen (Theo Sprecher) and Louis Feinberg (Barbara Frankel Feinberg). She was very close to her seven grandchildren, Michal (Noam Stein), Yoni (Yaakov Antman), Zippie (Shlomi Ehrenreich), Rachel (Elisha Inon), Miriam (Noam Jackson), Benjamin Feinberg (Miwa) and Elliot Feinberg (Isabella). She was blessed with 37 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
Donations can be made to the City of Hope or to the . Sign Goldie's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019