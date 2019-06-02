Gordon B. Hayes



Gordon was born in Seattle, Washington on September 29th, 1956. He passed away on May 27th, 2019, at 62 years old, with his loving family by his side. Gordon is preceded in death by his mother, Chermaine, father, John Sr and, sister, Gloria. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Hayes, children Phillip (Kristen), Mallory and Gordon Jr.(Amanda), grandchildren Xavier and Braelynn, siblings John "Ricky" Jr., Catherine, Terrance, Thomas and Jason. Gordon found interest in music at a young age, teaching himself how to play the guitar by the age of 12, while attending Saint Catherine School in North Seattle. Gordon graduated from Blanchet High School in 1974. After high school, Gordon landed a job as an Ordinary Seaman on multiple tugboats and travelled the world from 1975-1978. He then worked for the Washington State Ferries from 1978-1988, where he met the love of his life, Mary. He successfully challenged the Washington State Department of Transportation in a racial discriminatory suit ending in a monetary settlement. After leaving the ferry boats, Gordon went to Renton Technical College and received his Certificate in Computer Programming. He worked in public television for the last 22 years at both KCTS Seattle and KCPQ Seattle as their favorite "IT" guy. Gordon felt his greatest accomplishments were his 3 children as well as his 2 grandchildren. He enjoyed attending all his children's sporting events and was an avid Seattle sports fan.



Services will be held at



St. Catherine's of Siena at



814 NE 85th St, Seattle, WA 98115 on Thursday, June 6th at 9am. Published in The Seattle Times on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary