Born in Wenatchee Washington on October 29, 1929 to Jacob Boender and Dortha Compton. He was raised in the Wenatchee Valley area and moved to Seattle in 1950 after marrying, the love of his life, Phyllis Brereton.



Gordon was a carpenter and was well known for his beautiful finish work. He and Phyllis were fortunate enough to become world travelers before it became popular. Part of those travels took them to Ireland, the Netherlands, England and South Africa. He was proud to be the first Boender, since his grandfather immigrated to the United States in the early 1900's, to visit the family back in Nieuw Beijerland, Holland.



Gordon departed this life on March 28, 2019 due to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. He has now been reunited with Phyllis.....they are probably throwing one of their famous parties at this very moment,



He leaves behind two sons, Bill (Becky) and Bob (Ruth); four grandsons, Josh (Kathryn), Bryan



(Amanda), and Adam (Libby) as well as Sebastiaan Straatsma; and one surviving brother, Dean. Last, but not least are his two great-granddaughters, Onnika and



Oriya, who loved their "papa" very much.



