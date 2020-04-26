|
Gordon Bruce MacPherson
August 11, 1933 ~ April 20, 2020
Gordon Bruce MacPherson was born to Hazel and Bruce MacPherson, alongside his older sister Joan, in Portland, Oregon. While in high school, Gordon met his lifelong best friend Ed Tyler. Gordon graduated from the University of Oregon where he majored in history. He was selected to the Phi Beta Kappa Fraternity, a prestigious academic honor granted to less than 10 percent of each graduating class.
Gordon met the love of his life, Joan Rademacher MacPherson, while studying at the University of Oregon. They married September 19, 1954. Joan passed in April, 2004 just short of their 50th wedding anniversary.
After marrying, the lovebirds quickly began a family of their own starting in 1955. They raised 7 children.
He began his professional career at his father's business, Oregon Leather Co. After the birth of their first two children, the family moved to Bellevue where Gordon ran the MacPherson Leather Co. in Seattle. He managed the store up until 1990. Eventually he would see four of his children; Gregory, Lauren, James and Douglas and one grandchild, Patrick enter the family business, of which he was immensely proud.
After retirement, they were able to take memorable vacations to Scotland, Italy, England and cruises to the Panama Canal, and the Mediterranean which also included their annual vacation to Hawaii.
Gordon always had the welfare of his family first and foremost in his mind. He and Joan were grateful to have raised healthy children, and were amazed with the fortune of the quality of character of their children's spouses and their grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.
Gordon, was admired throughout his life for his intellect and humility. He was a loving, but firm, father. He knew the importance of sharing his knowledge of life to all his children. Gordon also had a wonderful silly side. He would delight his children with his corny humor which included his famous quotes, "I'm da king!"; "Do as I say, not as I do"; "Remember who you are and what you represent." As the children used to find that Gordon's "humor" delighted mostly himself, they have come to recognize that they have all inherited the quirky humor.
What brought Gordon the most peace was his beloved pastimes-music (think Dvorak Cello Concerto), walking, hiking, writing, gardening, theatre and of course reading (often mysteries or history). He always yearned for the warmth of the sun and to be surrounded by the people he loved.
No words will ever be able to sum the amazing individual Gordon was, but what stands out most to his family and friends was his generosity in every sense of the word. Ranging from his donations to Nature Conservancy, Salvation Army, and to his desire to provide for his family and friends, Gordon was a giver. His love was felt by all.
Gordon is preceded in death by his parents Bruce and Hazel, his sister Joan and the love of his life Joan. He is survived by his children, Greg (Cherri), Laurie (Jorge Campos), Jim (Karen), Doug (Laurey), Carol, Irene, and Mary Droppelman (Tod), his 12 grandchildren, 13 great- grandchildren; and his beloved friends Ed and Joyce Tyler.
