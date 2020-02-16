|
|
Gordon Craig Hally
Age 83, Gordon passed away peacefully in his home in Seattle, WA. on February 7, 2020. He was born on February 9, 1936 in Buffalo, New York and spent his formative years in Bayside on Long Island, NY and Westfield, New Jersey. After graduating from Westfield High School in 1954, Gordon went on to earn his BA in Liberal Arts and Humanities at Dartmouth College and his MBA at The Tuck School of Business in 1958. While at Dartmouth, Gordon, (Gordy as his friends called him), was a member of Chi Phi fraternity and lettered in swimming.
Gordon began his professional journey with Johnson & Johnson in Lancaster, PA. and later with Texas Instruments in Southern California. His deep interest for economics and financial markets led him to PIMCO (Pacific Investment Management Co.) in Newport Beach, CA where he had a long and successful career managing bond funds for city governments and Fortune 500 companies around the country. Gordon and his wife Jill Runstad Hally lived in Corona del Mar, CA. for over 20 years. Gordon and Jill routinely swam together along the beach in China Cove and Gordon continued his passion for competitive swimming by competing in the local masters swimming program, where he held records in the butterfly for his age bracket.
After retiring, Gordon and Jill moved to the Pacific Northwest where they lived between homes in Seattle and La Connor, WA. There, Gordon pursued his love of flying spending many hours soaring solo over the San Juan Islands and Skagit Valley. Gordon and Jill enjoyed skiing with their children and grandchildren in Deer Valley, UT and crabbing, sailing and beachcombing at their home overlooking Skagit Bay in the Puget Sound. While in Seattle, Gordon spent time with family and friends at the Seattle Tennis Club, was actively involved at Epiphany Parish of Seattle, was a member of the Trust for Public Land and supported the local visual and performing arts. Gordon was also a board member and treasurer of his living community in Madison Park.
Gordon had a passion for reading and the pursuit of knowledge and had a deep faith in God. He will be remembered for his loving kindness, sharp intellect, generous sense of humor and his constant pursuit for spiritual growth
Gordon is preceded in death by his parents Albert A Hally and Ruth Anderson Hally and his sister Carole Anne Hally. He is survived by Jill Runstad Hally his wife of 42 years, brother David Hally and sons Mark and Craig Hally. Gordon is much loved by his grandchildren, Maya, Simone, Judson, William and Maelin. He is also beloved by his extended family of John Day and Michael Day who loved him as a father and their children Kenzie, Mike, John, Danny and Jackie.
Gordon's life will be remembered and celebrated at
the Epiphany Parish of Seattle at
1805 38th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122 on March 7, 2020 at 11:00am.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020