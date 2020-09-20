Gordon Gene Conger
Gordon Gene Conger passed away peacefully July 25, 2020 at the age of 85. He is greatly missed by his wife Myrna of 61 years, children Cindy (Eric), Alyson (Phil), Brad (Kris), and David (Ali), and 15 grand and great-grandchildren. Gordon and Myrna raised their family in Bellevue, Washington, spending time together camping, sailing, and backpacking in the mountains. Gordon graduated from Queen Anne High School in 1953 and attended Brigham Young University, followed by law school at the University of Washington. He joined the law firm of Preston, Thorgrimson, Ellis, & Holman, becoming a highly esteemed partner.
Gordon was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings including years as a beloved scoutmaster, Bishop, Stake President, Area Seventy, member of the Northwest Area Presidency, president of the Seattle Temple, and co-directors with Myrna of the Church's Greater Seattle Area Public Affairs Council. He devoted many hours to his community as chair of the Bellevue Planning Commission and on boards of directors of the American Red Cross and the Urban League of Greater Seattle, and served on the Seattle Interfaith Council, developing many cherished friendships with members of other faiths.
Gordon always took a special interest in people, helping many with his wisdom and kindness. He lived bravely with Parkinson's disease for the past 10 years, bearing its effects with dignity and patience. To the end, he loved to laugh, be with his family, watch the birds, and see the sunset over his beloved mountains.
Funeral services were held July 29 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Bellevue, with interment at Sunset Hills Memorial Park. Condolences and memories may be shared at dignitymemorial.com
. Memorial donations may be made to the Gene and Katheryn Hart Scholarship fund by calling 801-356-5300.