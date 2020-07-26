Gordon Lloyd Voiles



Gordon Lloyd Voiles, age 93, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020, in Sumner, WA. Gordon was a choral director for 59 years and a man of service, integrity, and faith. Gordon grew up in Tacoma and Sumner with his two siblings Geraldine and Ron. His parents, Dorothy and Lloyd, encouraged his natural music talents as he developed as a singer and trumpet player. After graduating from Sumner High, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served in post-war Germany for two years.



After his military service, Gordon then studied choral and instrumental music at the University of Puget Sound. On campus he was a popular crooner in bands and was voted the "King of Song" by UPS students. Gordon went on to complete a Masters of Music Education at Texas Western College in El Paso. During his first year of music teaching at Wapato High School, Gordon met his wife, Fran Knight, in the school office. They married in Wapato in December 1952.



Over the next 40 years, Gordon taught music courses and directed choirs at Renton High School (1953-64), Willamette University (1964-67), and Highline Community College (1967-89). He was also the choir director at various churches, including First Presbyterian Church of Seattle and Our Savior's Baptist Church in Federal Way. Gordon led singing at the Federal Way Noon Kiwanis Club where he was known for his weekly jokes. Additionally, he stayed busy as a soloist, composer, private voice teacher, and choral competition judge.



In 1989, Gordon retired as an educator but continued directing the Alpha Singers, a choir he created that performed in retirement homes and churches, for 17 years. He finally put down his baton at age 79. In retirement, Gordon loved to travel internationally with Fran, their children, and grandchildren. Gordon also enjoyed hosting friends and family at their home, gardening, snow-skiing, reading, and of course, live music. Gordon's love of music was infectious and he touched many lives. Through his performances, teaching, and directing, he filled countless halls and hearts with the joy of shared music, acting as an inspiration and role-model to audiences, students, choir members, and family. Gordon is loved and missed by his family. He is survived by his wife Fran, son Sherman, daughter Shanon, and was blessed with five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



There will be a celebration of life scheduled after COVID-19 restrictions have relaxed.



