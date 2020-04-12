|
Gordon "Oly" Wise
Gordon "Oly" Wise, 85, of Seattle, Washington, died peacefully on March 11, 2020, one day before his 86th birthday. Son of the late Beatrice and "Bob" Wise, he had two siblings Lane (Wise) Townsend & Ken Wise.
Born in 1934 in West Seattle, Oly was a graduate of West Seattle High School ('52 Monogram Club) and earned his Eagle Scout rank, an achievement that brought him enduring pride throughout his life. Oly attend Washington State University (Lambda Chi Alpha) before being drafted in the US Army. After his service, he earned a degree from the University of Washington.
After college, Oly took a position at Boeing where he worked on the early 707 and 727 projects. After Boeing, Oly became President and joint owner of Mamco Manufacturing, with over 300 employees in Ballard creating components for Boeing aircraft (Small Vendor of the Year 1984).
Oly was a notable philanthropist with a deep sense of humility and sincerity. A member of Rotary International (56 years perfect attendance/Paul Harris Fellow), his good works included sponsoring language programs in Guatemala, providing polio vaccines in Uganda, and promoting literacy and education here and abroad.
Oly was preceded in death by his loving wife Barbara in 2007. The two had many happy years of world travel, being grandparents, and enjoying trips to the San Juans in Oly's Cessna Hawk XP.
Oly is survived by first wife, Deanne Tallman, and his three children, Tara Shannon, Shana Shaw, and Kaler Wise, and 5 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Food Lifeline https://foodlifeline.org/
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020