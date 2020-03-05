Home

Gordon Stewart Mitchell


1934 - 2020
Gordon Stewart Mitchell Obituary
Gordon Stewart Mitchell

Born July 6, 1934, to William and Ruth Mitchell in Seattle Washington, Gordon died Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was the oldest of three brothers: Alan (Gail) Mitchell of Poulsbo, Washington and Donald (Joan) Mitchell of Bellingham, Washington.

He graduated in 1952 from Franklin High School and the University of Washington 1956. On October 12, 1957, he married Sara Softky at Mount Baker Park Presbyterian church in Seattle. They moved to Maryland where Mr. Mitchell was a Federal employee for 37 years. He received his master's from Catholic University in Washington DC.

They raised their four children in Bowie, Maryland: Douglas (Diane) Mitchell of Silver Spring, Donald (Kathy) Mitchell of Centreville, Maryland, Sally Smith of Bowie and David (Denise) Mitchell of Church Hill, Maryland. He loved spending time with his many grandchildren. He was an active member of the Annapolis Free State Fly Fishers Club. He enjoyed tying flies and was an avid reader.

No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, Maryland 21403.

Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
