Gordon Tobias Cureton
Age 63, Gordon Cureton died unexpectantly March 24, 2020 at his home in Washington, D. C. He was born in Charlotte, North Carolina February 19, 1957, the son of Samuel L. Cureton and Julia N. Cureton.

Gordon graduated from Garinger High school in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He graduated from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He was a lifelong Tar Heel and later served as the Seattle UNC Alumni Club President. He served in The Washington Army National Guard for 29 years. He retired as a Lieutant Colonel.

Gordon is survived by one child, Courtney Danielle Cureton. In addition to his parents, his brother Sean Cureton preceded him in death. Gordon leaves a host of relatives and friends to cherish his memory.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
