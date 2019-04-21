Home

Gordon Vining Shoudy

Gordon Vining Shoudy Obituary
Gordon Vining ShoudY

Gordon Vining Shoudy, age 86,

Camano Island, WA, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019, at Providence Hospice Care Center, Everett.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Judith Daniels Shoudy and children Mike (Coleen) Shoudy, Barbara (Mark) Calkins, Scott (Ursula) Shoudy, Megan (Steve) Sheridan-Taylor; grandchildren Andy (Katrina) Calkins, Jason Shoudy, Mitchell Shoudy,

Christine (Tom) Ferguson, Jake Shoudy, Mason Shoudy, Hudson Sheridan; brother Peter Shoudy; numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory:

https://washington.providence.org/locations-directory/h/hospice-and-home-care-of-snohomish-county or the Brain Support Network, PO Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026: https://www.brainsupportnetwork.org/
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019
