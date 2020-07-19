Gordon William Fountain



Gordon passed away at his Hansville Highpointe home June 25, 2020 from pulmonary fibrosis at age 83.



Born in LaMars, Iowa to Doris and Rex Fountain and raised with his siblings in Sloan, Iowa, he attended Morningside College and Syracuse University where he earned his Masters degree in Radio and Television. He was an accomplished pianist, dancer and thespian, active in student government and was a lifelong member of TKE fraternity.



His accomplished career included CCTV Production Manager at Cape Canaveral, Florida, Xerox consultant and account manager for Boeing. He contributed to KING TV (KING Broadcasting) in sales, innovation and leadership through his role as VP General Manager, Seattle office, and mentored many grateful teams with Blair Television, retiring as VP General Manager of Northwest Television Sales. His advertising sales included heading a delegation to Moscow, Russia during the 1989 Goodwill Games and establishing commercial television in Moldova.



He married Karen Stuart in 1986 and joined Karen Stuart Sales in 1993 as co-owner. They retired together in 2000 to enjoy many cherished friends, celebrations and travels.



An avid boater for many years, he spent many a nautical mile cruising Canadian and US waters on his beloved "Fountain's Youth". A thoughtful listener, he was generous with his laugh, his kindness and his gracious spirit, and was especially darling.



He is survived by his sister, Nancy Houston, his wife, Karen Stuart Fountain, four children; Robert M. Fountain, and by marriage Sena Benson-Arb, Korre Benson and Tia Benson Millar, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren, as well as many dear friends.



A service will be held at his Highpointe home when we can all hug again. Remembrances to his favorite charity can be offered to Kingston Food Bank P.O. Box 323, Kingston, WA 98346



