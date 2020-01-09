|
|
Grace A.
McKinnon-Weeks
1966 ~ 2020
Of Bainbridge Island, WA
formerly of Bellwood, IL,
Phoenix, AZ, and Bellevue, WA.
Beloved wife of Jonathan Weeks;
loving mother of Sadie and Simon; and pets Ruby and Minnie; dear sister of Patty (Ken Duggins) McKinnon, and Doug (Lynne) McKinnon; sister-in-law to Julie (Graeme) Mackie; Jenny Weeks; Eric (Jen) Weeks; Bryon David (Ashley) Woolsey; daughter-in-law of Lillian Pennoyer Woolsey, and beloved aunt to many.
A 1985 graduate of Proviso West High School (Class Secretary); a 1989 graduate of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a Bachelor of Arts Degree (member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority); a former employee of ASAP Software, then Avnet, Inc; Avnet moved Grace from Illinois to Phoenix, AZ, then Seattle, WA; later a Sr. Account Executive with IBM. Grace has been a licensed real broker through John L. Scott Real Estate in Seattle & Bainbridge Island, WA since 2004.
Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Noon at Island Center Hall
8395 Fletcher Bay Road NE
Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Memorial contributions may be made to PAWS of Bainbridge Island & North Kitsap, PO Box 10811, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 or at https://pawsbink.org/donate/
