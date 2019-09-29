|
Grace Azose
Grace Azose, age 92, died on September 24, 2019. She was born in Seattle on March 25, 1927, the fifth of six children born to David and Mary Israel who were Sephardic immigrants from the Isle of Rhodes. Her birth name, Zipporah, was changed by her sister Sarah to Grace before beginning school so she could be more "American".
Growing up in the Central Area, Gracie graduated from Garfield High School and then briefly attended nursing school. She married Solomon (Mo) Azose in 1947 and together they had four sons. In later years, they enjoyed traveling and spending winter months in Maui or Palm Springs before Mo's death in 2009.
Grace had a long career in banking rising from a teller to a manager. Grace's integrity, work ethic, and care of her colleagues contributed to her success.
Later in life she moved to the Summit. Those years were arguably the best of her long life. Grace enjoyed Ladino classes, knitting, and mahjong. She took advantage of field trips and socializing with long time friends and family. She loved working crossword puzzles, and was known as the sweet woman working on the jigsaw puzzle.
Grace was preceded in death by her husband Mo, sister Sarah, and brothers Bob and Jack. She is survived by her sisters Rita Calderon and Raye Behar, children Steve (Jan), David (Terry), Albert (Arlene), and Jay (Dana). She leaves behind a large extended family including 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and beloved niece Marcie Alhadeff.
The family wishes to thank The Summit at First Hill and the Kline Galland for the loving care that she received. Donations in her memory can be made to the Kline Galland or Sephardic Bikur Holim.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 29, 2019