Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church
17440 Brookside Blvd NE
Lake Forest Park, WA
Grace Frances King


1929 - 2019
Grace Frances King Obituary
Grace Frances King

Grace Frances King entered into the presence of Jesus Christ October 27, 2019, Sunday evening at Janene and Tom Westbay's home, her daughter and son-in-law, in Cowiche, WA, surrounded by her loving family. Grace was born in the first Seattle hospital to Jane and Wallace King on Jan. 2, 1929. She is survived by her 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Grace was involved in many clubs in her community and made friends wherever she went. Her memorial will be at Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church, 17440 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park, WA at 1-3pm on Nov. 16. Close family will be dropping her ashes in a water urn with lilies off a Mukilteo ferry that same morning.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019
