Grace Jansons



Grace Jansons was born October 7,



1942 in Coral Gables, Florida. Her father, H. Franklin Williams, a VP at the University of Miami and her mother, Florence Parisa, a nurse from Kansas, raised her and brother, Leny, in an intellectually stimulating and socially conscientious home. She carried that passion for knowledge and progressive politics to Indiana University, where she majored in sociology and met her husband, Juris Jansons. After graduation the couple married and moved to Seattle.



Grace was very in love with the mountains, trees and beaches of her adopted home and, as Seattle moved too quickly through boom and bust, her civic engagement bloomed. She believed that political power should come from the bottom up and that it was through neighborhood organizing that regular people could realize their visions of their desired future. So it was she became the founding president of the Seattle Neighborhood Coalition, later ran for the city council, then worked as a Crime Prevention Coordinator for Seattle.



Even with a day job, the civic engagements, and raising two sons, she still managed to write poetry about the flux of urban life and the beauty that endures. In a collection of her poems about Seattle and the Northwest she wrote:



"...I thought I was celebrating a Seattle lifestyle that would endure for generations. In fact, I was probably more like Asahel Curtis. I was snapping photos of a vanishing culture. The Seafair Aqua Follies and Frederick's Tearoom are gone...The pansies at the Zoo's west entrance have yielded to sensible, drought resistant shrubbery. The gulls, however, do still congregate at Ivar's. The Olympic Peninsula is still a nearly orgasmic experience."



Grace died April 22, 2019 after 28 years as a Parkinson's patient.



This childhood picture captures the qualities of her character that she displayed throughout her life....guilelessness and honesty, and a willingness to face life's challenges with optimism and grace. She is survived by husband Juris...sons Juris L. and Sam P. their wives, Lori and Jen...four grandkids and a great-grandchild. Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019