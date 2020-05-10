Home

Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Grace Marie Fitzgerald


1926 - 2020
Grace Marie Fitzgerald Obituary
Grace Marie Fitzgerald

Age 93, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of March 31st. Grace was born in Mt. Vernon in 1926 and was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Richard.

Grace was the youngest of 11 children born to Bert and Alice Ward. She was especially close to her sister Kay and they often shared fond memories of growing up on the shores of Sequim. A loving mother and homemaker, Grace was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, especially over the holidays.

Grace is survived her five children, 9 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held when the Covid 19 crisis has subsided.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020
