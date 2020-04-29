|
|
Grace Reindel
On April 7, 2020 , in the blink of an eye Grace left us. Given her love of spontaneity it was very fitting. Grace was born to Henry and Laura Reindel on January 31, 1928. With the exception of 2 years she lived her entire life in her family home. She attended Lafayette Madison and West Seattle high school. In 1951 she graduated from the University of Washington with a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education. Judging from the drawer full of teaching commendations, she was very good at her job. Grace and her partner Joan shared a love of travel sports and all animals. She was kind and loving with a pinch of quirkiness thrown in. She truly was our amazing Grace!
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020