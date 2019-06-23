Resources More Obituaries for Grant Stipek Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Grant Gawaine Stipek

Grant was the fourth child born to Robert Bruce and Faye Wickstrom Stipek, on September II, 1962. He loved to travel. His entire childhood was spent in their View Ridge home in N.E. Seattle. After graduating from Roosevelt H.S. in June, 1980, he spent the summer working aboard a privately-owned cruiser, then spent the autumn in Alaska working on an Alaskan crab fishing boat. Having spent 2 summers in Sweden as a child (on 6 week family trips) visiting his mother's relatives, he chose to travel the European countries alone for 4-5 months, barely 18 years old.



Reed College in Portland, Oregon was waiting for him in 1981. Having decided he wanted to write his required undergraduate thesis on Frank Lloyd Wright, he spent his 4th year of college at Taliesin West outside Phoenix, Arizona collecting material for the thesis. He graduated from Reed in June, 1986 and turned down an opportunity to attend University of Oregon's Graduate School of Architecture. But, while at Taliesin he met the C.E.O. of the corporate owned Casina Furniture Company in Milan, Italy who had offered Grant a job following graduation. It had the exclusive right to manufacture Wright's Designed Furniture. This began 2 of the most interesting years of Grant's life, working in its R. & D. Department.



Grant envisioned building much furniture with the plastic-framed bases replacing the wood-framed bases historically used. Hence, after 2 years in Italy, he returned to Seattle and began nearly 6-7 years of research while developing and obtaining patents in the U.S.A., Canada, Mexico and a half dozen European countries in the Spring of 1995. He moved to Portland, Oregon again and opened a shop to begin early construction in 1996. His financing of the past 15 years primarily came from his working summers for his uncle, Tren Wickstrom, in Alaska aboard a commercial salmon fishing boat. But, in 1996 he contracted an illness which would remove him from his dream for the next 22 odd years. Those years included his living 4 years with his parents in Hansville, Kitsap County and 18 years nearby in a Bremerton Apartment. Recently, on June 16, 2019 Grant's life ended after 56 years.



Grant is survived by his father, Robert B. (Emily J.) Stipek; siblings Brian Peter Stipek and Gwendolyn Joy (Brian Edward) Styke; nephew Wolfe Styke, niece Sarah Caitlin Styke. His ashes will be placed in Puget Sound to join with his Mother Faye Wickstrom Stipek and Brother Robert Carter Stipek.



We will truly miss you,



Grant Gawaine Stipek.



