Greg Robert Pease



Greg Pease passed away peacefully at home in Taos, NM with his wife, Sue Burke, by his side on April 30, 2019. He was born in December 1950 to Margaret and Larry Pease in Seattle. Greg grew up on Queen Anne Hill and graduated from QAHS in 1969. He was a proud QA Grizzly and one of the "Band of Brothers," who were lifelong friends. Greg received a degree in Law, Society and Justice from the University of Washington in 1973.



After graduation Greg worked for Boeing. He decided to stop drinking alcohol, which enabled him to live life large. In 1980 he moved to Juneau, AK, where he worked for the state legislature and KTOO radio. He hosted a weekly fishing show on KTOO for 14 years. In 1988 he became the Executive Director of Gastineau Human Services, leading programs to aid people who had been marginalized by society and the justice system. Greg and his first wife, Nancy Long, had their son, Zac, in 1990.



Greg had a commitment to peace and the belief that all human beings are deserving of equal opportunities and are capable of positive changes. He was recognized by the State of Alaska for his tireless dedication to end homelessness. He loved laughing, fishing, sports, playing softball and golf, and sharing stories and his poetry. He easily made friends wherever his travels took him.



He is survived by his wife Sue, son Zac, twin brother Marc (Suzanne), Sue's children Kristen and Mark Shelburg, and his dog, Ollie.



Greg received profound support from his lifelong friend, Susan Gardner Lucier, and the Cancer Journey. Donations can be made to the Cancer Journey (please note "In memory of Greg Pease") to provide cancer coaching to those unable to pay, PO Box 642, Pacifica, CA 94044.



A celebration of Greg's life will be held in Seattle on Sun., Aug. 18, 11:30-1:30, at Coe Elementary School, which Greg attended. Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019