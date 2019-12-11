|
Gregory Andrew Ziuzin
Greg Ziuzin (59) of Bellevue, WA died unexpectedly on November 27, 2019 while snorkeling at Black Rock on Ka'anapali Beach in Maui, where he had been enjoying life while on vacation with his wife (Marja) and daughter (Hannah).
Greg was born in 1960 to Mary Louise (Ringheim) and Victor Arnold Ziuzin. He grew up in Bellevue with neighbors who have held a special place in his heart for over 50 years. After graduating from Bellevue High School in 1978, Greg moved to Pullman, Washington to attend WSU, earning a degree in Business-Accounting. He joined the Kappa Sigma fraternity, where he served as President and met his future brother-in-law, Gary Marshall, who introduced his sister Marja to her future husband Greg. Greg and Marja married in 1984 and eventually settled into a house in Newport Hills. They were blessed in 1995 with the birth of their beloved daughter, Hannah, the light of Greg's life. Family was one of Greg's great passions, demonstrated by his loyalty and devotion not only to Marja and Hannah, but to his parents, in-laws, siblings and close friends. He had a scholarly passion for classical music, literature, history, and games involving strategy and knowledge. Greg established his own small business and worked as a CPA for 35 years. Over the years, Greg shared his expertise in business and governance through service to non-profit organizations such as Bellevue Sunrise Kiwanis and Seabeck Family.
Greg is survived by his wife Marja, daughter Hannah, parents Victor and Mary Louise, sisters Nancy (Paul) Schlegel and Kat (Michael Light) Rentschler, brother-in-law Gary (Diane) Marshall, and niece Grace Marshall and nephews Kyle Marshall and Alexander and Iain Schlegel.
Remembrances in Greg's honor may be made to either The Seattle Symphony or your favorite Public Library.
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019