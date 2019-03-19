Home

Gregory Katsel lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Seattle. A native of Montana, he was born in Billings on March 16, 1968. He was 50. He spent his early life in Missoula, graduated from Sentinel High School in 1987, attended the University of Montana, completing a BA in Economics in 1992. He then moved to the Seattle area, working in IT for Microsoft, Boeing, Avanade, and finally, Vulcan. Greg enjoyed reading, coffee, documentaries, running, traveling, and taking art classes.

Greg is survived by Edmond, his partner; his sisters, Stefanie and Lauren; and his mother and father, Sharon and Gary. He also leaves a village of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, coworkers, chosen family, and a cat named Groosalugg.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
