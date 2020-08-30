1/1
Gregory Fraser Marshall
Gregory Fraser Marshall

Gregory Fraser Marshall passed away on August 20, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. He was an accomplished bass player with multifaceted knowledge and talent abounding in every area of life. He possessed a tremendous, unequaled sense of humor.

Gone way too soon, he will be greatly missed by many. He is survived by his wife Rhoda of 34 years, son; Tyler, wife; Isabela, precious granddaughter; Adeline, mother; Peggie, sister; Victoria. As well as many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
