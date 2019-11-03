|
|
Gregory G. Good
Gregory G. Good, of Buckeye, AZ (and a Seattle, WA resident for many years), passed away on 10/22/19, at the age of 75. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and a great friend to many. Gregory is survived by his sons, Bryce and Cameron Good, his grandson, Bentley Good, his brothers Steven, Douglas, and Thomas Good, his sister, Deborah (Good) Koval, and his former spouse and mother of his children, Linda Good.
Family and friends are invited to join in a Memorial Service
on Friday, 11/8/19, 11:00 AM, at Messinger Indian School Mortuary in Scottsdale, AZ.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019