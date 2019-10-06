Home

Col. Gregory James BROECKER, USA, Ret.

April 18, 1960 - September 19, 2019

COL Gregory J. Broecker, USA, Ret., loving husband and father of two, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 59 on September 19, 2019.

Greg was born on April 18, 1960, in Bad Kreuznach, Germany, to Walter and Loretta Broecker. He was an Army brat and grew up overseas, but called Washington State home. He enlisted in the Army in 1984, and, after studying at Washington State University and earning multiple graduate degrees, received his officer's commission. While stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado in 1992, he met and married Vera. They went on to spend 27 years together, traveling the world as a military family, with their two children, Katja and Stefan.

Greg will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 6, 2019
