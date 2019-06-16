Gregory "Greg" K. Phillips



Greg Phillips passed away unexpectedly on May 5, 2019 in Tucson, AZ with his loved ones by his side.



Greg was born in Seattle on April 18, 1952 to Keith and Joan Phillips. He grew up in Renton and Centralia, graduating from Centralia High School in 1970. Greg attended the University of Washington and graduated with a degree in architecture & urban planning in 1974. He had a successful career in the lumber products business for over 35 years, retiring from McFarland Cascade in 2016.



Outside of work, Greg enjoyed travel, cooking and entertaining family and friends with his husband Scott. Greg and Scott recently left the busy pace of city life in Seattle and moved to Ellensburg where they share a home with their horses and dogs.



Greg is survived by his husband and partner of 28 years Scott Goodrich, his only brother David (Jill) and his 2 nieces & their families, as well as many close friends.



It is impossible to count the lives Greg touched. His friendship, love and generosity were far reaching and will affect those who knew him for the rest of their lives.



A celebration of life is planned for August 24th, 2019 at



A celebration of life is planned for August 24th, 2019 at Ray's Boathouse from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Seattle. Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019