Gregory L. Detweiler
Gregory Detweiler passed away on November 5, 2019 in Seattle after complications from a cardiac arrest suffered on May 8th.
Gregg was born in Twin Falls, Idaho to Robert H. Detweiler and Virginia McBride. His family moved to Monte Vista, Colorado where Gregg grew up and graduated from Monte Vista High School in 1962. His classmates from Monte Vista were friends throughout his life. He moved to Pocatello, Idaho where he was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity and graduated in marketing from Idaho State University. While in Idaho he met Lynn Merrell and they married in 1969. In 1972, they moved to Seattle where Lynn attended graduate school at the University of Washington and Gregg began a career at the Bon Marche. Gregg started as an assistant buyer and eventually became a vice-president and resident general manager. Retirement brought travel, particularly involving games for the University of Washington Huskies.
Gregg is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lynn, his beloved dog, Dax and his siblings Toni, Kelly and Jeff and sisters-in-law, Joan and Kaye and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to any charity for the benefit of animals.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 17, 2019