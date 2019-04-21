Home

Gregory Lee Brooks passed away on March 1, 2019 at the age of 68. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Dianne; his three stepchildren, Jeff Lippert, grandsons Devin and Sawyer; Heidi Lippert, granddaughter Ami; Dennis Lippert (Jolene); granddaughters Audrey, Sloan and Quinn; brother Christopher Brooks (Betsy); sister Janice Nelson (John) and a long list of relatives and friends.

Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019
