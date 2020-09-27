Gregory Michael O'Leary
February 18, 1948-September 18, 2020
Gregory Michael O'Leary was born in Utica NY, to parents who met in San Diego at the end of WWII. He grew up in El Cajon, CA attending Grossmont High School before graduating with Honors from Claremont Men's College in 1970. He received a Danforth Fellowship for graduate study at Stanford University, where he earned an MA in English and met his wife, Mary R. O'Neil. After attending Law School at UC Davis, Greg worked for Alaska Legal Services in Ketchikan and Anchorage. He then moved to Seattle where Mary and Greg were married in 1981, ten years after they first met.
In Seattle, Greg worked on Alaska land and resource issues with the firm of Wickwire, Goldmark and Schorr, which merged with Heller, Ehrman, White, McAuliffe in 1985. He was regarded as an authority on issues raised by the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act and the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act. Later Greg went into solo practice focusing on natural resources law, including his representation of the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe in the Huckleberry Land Exchange of 2002.
Throughout his well-lived life, Greg was an avid hiker and backpacker, meeting every summer with college friends in the Eastern Sierras. He read extensively in 20th century history, especially about WWII, in which his father Dennis A. O'Leary had served in the Pacific. Friends will always remember Greg for his kindness, intelligence, humor and wit.
Greg died seven years after a diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. He is survived by his wife, Mary R. O'Neil, retired from the University of Washington History Department, and their son, Michael J. O'Leary, TSA Officer at Sea-Tac Airport. He is also survived by three brothers, Brian, Dennis and Lawrence, and two sisters, Ellen Adams and Anne Delgado, but predeceased by his brother James in 1990.
Please sign Greg's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
.