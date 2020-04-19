|
|
Gregory Moutsanides
On Thursday, April 9th 2020 Gregory Moutsanides, loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed peacefully in his beloved home in Eastern Oregon, at the age of 68. A celebration of life is to be held this summer in Eastern Oregon at the Rock Creek Schoolhouse.
Gregory "Greg" Moutsanides was born on March 23rd 1952 to Demetrius T. Moutsanides and Lydia K. Moutsanides in Lawrence Kansas.
All that ever met or knew Greg will forever be touched by his wealth of knowledge, talent and his infectious laugh and smile. A smile so big you knew it was completely genuine and filled with the utmost passion and love. A person like Greg is irreplaceable in so many hearts, he was loved so much by so many and he will forever be missed.
Greg was preceded in death by his mother Lydia Moutsanides and father Demetrius Moutsanides. He is survived by his beloved sister, Thalia Moutsanides, his ex-wife and dear friend Sherri White, his children Aleasha and Kevin Powers, Steven and Sara Moutsanides, Gregory Jr. and Kristal Moutsanides and Amanda and Cory Walz, 9 grandchildren and 1 on the way, and several nieces and nephews. His best friend and dog Remi, cats Mama kitty and Buster his flea-bitten varmints.
Stories and memories encouraged by all to be sent to [email protected], or you can leave an online condolence for the family by visiting: www.grayswestco.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020